Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 14,058 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,058 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,239. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.68. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $93.07 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

