Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 148,828 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,828 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,409,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,298,000 after purchasing an additional 412,962 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 7,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. 207,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,442,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.