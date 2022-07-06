Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,608 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $154,450,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.01. 60,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.90. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

