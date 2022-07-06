Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 348,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,532,701 shares.The stock last traded at $5.23 and had previously closed at $5.39.

MUFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 157,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.