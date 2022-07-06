Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Down 2.4%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.22 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.25). Approximately 2,213,731 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 527,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.25).
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.25. The company has a market capitalization of £44.12 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Mkango Resources (LON:MKA)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.