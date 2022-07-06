Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Down 2.4%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.22 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.25). Approximately 2,213,731 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 527,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.25).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.25. The company has a market capitalization of £44.12 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Mkango Resources alerts:

About Mkango Resources (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.