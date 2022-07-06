Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 44.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 23.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 76,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

