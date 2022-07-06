Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $344,000 Holdings in AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its holdings in shares of AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in AgileThought were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGIL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 4th quarter worth $8,091,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in AgileThought during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in AgileThought by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AgileThought stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. 18,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,699. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AgileThought, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

