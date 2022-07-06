Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Reduces Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Europe ETF worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 426,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 297,524 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 127,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2,021.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,339,000. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,657,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,464. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.