Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Sells 29,774 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lessened its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,774 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned about 0.09% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

ILF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 60,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,572. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

