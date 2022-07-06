Moneda USA Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,311 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moneda USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,000. MercadoLibre makes up about 9.9% of Moneda USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $709.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.43 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $770.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $993.81. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,599.09.

MercadoLibre Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.