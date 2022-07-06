Moneda USA Inc. Takes $3.30 Million Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Moneda USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 181,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación comprises about 2.9% of Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moneda USA Inc. owned 0.16% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Shares of VLRS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. 29,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

