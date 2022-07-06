MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 10,790,000 shares. Currently, 29.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

MGI opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, research analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 151,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 94,261 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 856,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 245,230 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 87,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 223,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

