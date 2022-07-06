Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $343,501.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.10. 382,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,518. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $348.02 and a one year high of $580.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.70. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,931,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,144,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after buying an additional 111,048 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

