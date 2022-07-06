Morgan Stanley Cuts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $43.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EQH. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of EQH opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.50. Equitable has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $916,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,212 shares in the company, valued at $15,032,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,724 shares of company stock worth $3,086,416. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

