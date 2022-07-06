Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.306 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. Motor Oil has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $7.76.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (MOHCY)
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.