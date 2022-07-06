Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Short Interest Update

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 866,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE MSI traded up $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $214.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.05 and its 200-day moving average is $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $20,802,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.