Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 3.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in PayPal by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 239,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in PayPal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 480,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,625,000 after buying an additional 35,485 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.9% in the first quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.02. The company had a trading volume of 181,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,778,790. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.