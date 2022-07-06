NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. NACCO Industries has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.207 dividend. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

