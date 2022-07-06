National Bankshares Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.74% from the stock’s current price.

CMMC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 target price for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.64.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

TSE CMMC traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.53. 947,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.19. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.47 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.21 million and a PE ratio of 5.35.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$779,625. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16. Insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,820 over the last 90 days.

About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.