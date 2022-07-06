National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 375,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

