National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $48.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $177,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,956.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after acquiring an additional 487,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,584,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,867 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in National Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,346,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,843,000 after purchasing an additional 80,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,718,000 after purchasing an additional 447,983 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 95,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

