Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Down 20.2% in June

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NYSE:NLS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 11,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,366. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,832.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 718,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 78,631 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 248,861 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.