Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Neoleukin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NLTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,357 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 120,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 81,120 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 55,480 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

