Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.48. 273,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,924. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

