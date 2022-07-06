Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stake Lessened by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies lessened its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises about 1.1% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2,032.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY stock opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.36. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSRGY. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.83.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

