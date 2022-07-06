Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.95.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $185.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

