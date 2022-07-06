Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,704 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $20,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,754 shares of company stock worth $2,611,300 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.19. 7,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,425. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

