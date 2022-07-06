New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Stock Price Down 2.3%

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.96 and last traded at C$2.96. 3,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.98.
New Commerce Split Fund Company Profile (TSE:YCM)
