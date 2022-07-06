Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Cap of $6.65 Million

Newton (NEW) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Newton has a market cap of $6.65 million and $93,044.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,116.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,128.42 or 0.10429271 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00138114 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 666.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

