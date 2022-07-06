NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.86.

NYSE:NEE opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,499,000 after acquiring an additional 510,202 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in NextEra Energy by 27.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,503,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $28,007,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,303,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,403,000 after buying an additional 294,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

