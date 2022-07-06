NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in June

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of NICE stock remained flat at $$193.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. NICE has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $193.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.22.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

