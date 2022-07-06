NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,784 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.86. The stock had a trading volume of 68,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,155. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.96 and its 200-day moving average is $131.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

