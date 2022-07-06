NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.36. 1,242,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 66,639,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Get NIO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in NIO by 6,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,414,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.