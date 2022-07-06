NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc Acquires 20,289 Shares

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $46,258.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,562,306 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,057.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NN alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 51,200 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $119,296.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 2,800 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $6,552.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 106,621 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $249,493.14.

On Thursday, April 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 69,495 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $191,111.25.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 274,619 shares of NN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $714,009.40.

Shares of NNBR remained flat at $$2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 119,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,761. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NN by 1,435.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NN during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NN during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in NN during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NN by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About NN (Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.