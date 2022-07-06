Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NRYYF opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen salmon fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 48 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

