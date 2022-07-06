Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.1% of DMG Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $84.55 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

