Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

NEA opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,028,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

