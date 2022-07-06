Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

NAZ opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

