Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.46.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM)
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.