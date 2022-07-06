Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE:NUO opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96.

In related news, insider Young L. Robert bought 14,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $184,748.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,748.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NUO Get Rating ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

