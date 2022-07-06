Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
NYSE:NUO opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96.
In related news, insider Young L. Robert bought 14,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $184,748.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,748.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
