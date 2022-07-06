Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1255 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
JPT stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58.
