Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NAD opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 115,677 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 61,317 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

