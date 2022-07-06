Observer (OBSR) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Observer (OBSR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Observer has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $133,727.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

