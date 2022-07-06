Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4,133.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,595 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,414 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 23,301,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,555,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.05.

OXY stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.78. 656,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,954,250. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

