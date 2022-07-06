Ocular Therapeutix’s (OCUL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 362.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 12,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $331.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $54,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

