Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Update

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 397,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, CEO Mina Sooch purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,920.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

OCUP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. 55 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,409. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Research analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

