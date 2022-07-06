Oddz Price Reaches $0.0197 on Major Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $307,651.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 852.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,598.59 or 0.07945610 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00136950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00091531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

