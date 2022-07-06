Offshift 24-Hour Volume Tops $79,906.00 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $79,906.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002511 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

