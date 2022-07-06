OIN Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $176,295.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (OIN) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $176,295.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,173.65 or 1.00113232 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

