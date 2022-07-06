Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 238.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

OLMA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,917. The company has a market capitalization of $190.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 200,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $806,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,772,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

